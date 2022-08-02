OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A road rage incident ended in the shooting death of a 19 year old Monday night, and police need the public’s help to find the suspect.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said there are no firm leads.

“It’s unclear who started it, who initiated it, what led up to it,” said Knight.

The shooting took place near SW 22nd and Blackwelder Avenue in south Oklahoma City.

Police said there is no evidence of a targeted attack.

“There was some sort of argument that started while they’re driving, and that’s what led up to the two victims being shot,” said Knight.

The victims were a 16 year old and 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a deadly road rage incident in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

Lopez was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

She graduated from Southeast High in 2021.

Oklahoma City Public Schools commented on the tragic death.

“Our hearts are broken to hear what happened and we send love to her family,” said the school district.

The other victim was shot, but is expected to survive.

Across the street from the shooting, a church leader spoke about how common violence is in the area.

“Randomly two different times, someone shot the church door and it went through into the building,” said Clarissa Urbina, pastor at Vida Victoriosa. “And then our church basketball goal got shot out.”

Urbina added that there was also someone murdered in the church parking lot one early Sunday morning.

Vida Victoriosa serves food to children in the area, and Urbina sees her work as a ray of light in such a dark neighborhood.

Oklahoma City police are asking the community to reach out with more details regarding the shooting and the suspect.

The number for OKCPD Crime Stoppers is (405) 235-7300.