Police asking for help identifying car involved in hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help as they look into a hit-and-run crash that injured several people.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, officials say a white car hit several pedestrians near Melrose and Rockwell Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the vehicle hit the victims from behind and then drove away.

Two of the victims received serious injuries, and one is still in critical condition at the hospital.

Now, authorities are searching for the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle.

The car is described as a white four-door sedan with dark wheels and dark tinted windows. It should have front end damage.

If you have any information on the crash, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.