OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Burglary investigators are asking for the public’s help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for two people accused of breaking into

It all began earlier this month when the suspects attempted to break into a marijuana growing facility. However, they were unsuccessful.

The next day, the same suspects are accused of stealing two vehicles from two different locations in Oklahoma City.

The following day, police say their crime spree continued when they committed six burglaries in the metro.

Officials say the majority of the targeted businesses are marijuana growing operations.

“We are hoping that someone out there will have information. We believe in situations like this, oftentimes, people talk, so someone may have heard something or seen something, has some information that could help us make arrests in this case,” said MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.