OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a drive-by shooting.

Investigators say the victim was walking down the street in the 500 block of N.W. 92nd St. on March 25th when they were shot.

Authorities say the suspected shooter fired from a white vehicle that was driving down the road.

Fortunately, the victim survived.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.