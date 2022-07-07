OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help following a shooting at a convenience store.

Around 5 a.m. on June 16, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store near N.W. 39th and Ann Arbor.

Officials say a fight broke out and ended with one person being shot.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance footage of two people they would like speak with in regards to the shooting.

The video features a man in a black shirt and gray shorts, and a woman in a black outfit and gray vest. Officials say both fled the scene in a silver sedan, which has a large dent on the back driver’s side door.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.