Police asking for public’s help as they investigate armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating 33-year-old Dewayne Harvey.

Investigators say Harvey is wanted in connection with the robbery of a convenience store near N.E. 28th and Martin Luther King Ave. on July 20.

Police say the suspect in the robbery threatened a store clerk with a knife and demanded cash and personal property.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.