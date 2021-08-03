Police asking for public’s help as they investigate armed robbery

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dewayne Harvey

Dewayne Harvey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating 33-year-old Dewayne Harvey.

Investigators say Harvey is wanted in connection with the robbery of a convenience store near N.E. 28th and Martin Luther King Ave. on July 20.

Police say the suspect in the robbery threatened a store clerk with a knife and demanded cash and personal property.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter