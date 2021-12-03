Police asking for public’s help as they investigate deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

On Nov. 28, Oklahoma City police were called to a hit-and-run crash near S.E. 38th and Shields Blvd.

Investigators determined the crash happened between 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 28.

On Friday, detectives released a photo of a vehicle they believe was involved in the crime, and say that it likely has some front-end damage.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.