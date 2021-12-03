Police asking for public’s help as they investigate deadly hit-and-run

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car wanted for hit and run

Car wanted for hit-and-run. Credit: Oklahoma City Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

On Nov. 28, Oklahoma City police were called to a hit-and-run crash near S.E. 38th and Shields Blvd.

Investigators determined the crash happened between 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 28.

On Friday, detectives released a photo of a vehicle they believe was involved in the crime, and say that it likely has some front-end damage.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter