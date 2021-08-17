Police asking for public’s help as they investigate deadly hit-and-run

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tecumseh are asking for the public’s help as they search for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run.

On Aug. 14, officers with the Tecumseh Police Department were called to a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist near Benson Park, just west of Hwy 177.

Investigators say the crash happened between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Authorities say they believe a white Hyundai Sonata, between a 2006 to 2010 model, was involved in the crash.

At this point, officials say the car will be missing the passenger side mirror.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 598-3755.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter