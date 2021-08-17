Police asking for public’s help as they investigate deadly hit-and-run

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tecumseh are asking for the public’s help as they search for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run.

On Aug. 14, officers with the Tecumseh Police Department were called to a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist near Benson Park, just west of Hwy 177.

Investigators say the crash happened between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Authorities say they believe a white Hyundai Sonata, between a 2006 to 2010 model, was involved in the crash.

At this point, officials say the car will be missing the passenger side mirror.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 598-3755.