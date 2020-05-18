OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted in connection with a 2019 homicide.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for 44-year-old Antonio Bates.

Investigators say Bates is wanted for a homicide that took place in June of 2019 near N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

If you have any information about Bates’ whereabouts, call 911. If you have general information about him, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.