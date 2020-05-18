Police asking for public’s help finding man wanted for 2019 homicide

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted in connection with a 2019 homicide.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for 44-year-old Antonio Bates.

Investigators say Bates is wanted for a homicide that took place in June of 2019 near N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

If you have any information about Bates’ whereabouts, call 911. If you have general information about him, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter