Police asking for the public’s help identifying alleged suspects after Bricktown shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a group of people who may be connected to a shooting in Bricktown that occurred on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, Oklahoma City police officers were called to reports of gunshots being heard near Harkins Theatre in Bricktown.

“As I was exiting the ballpark after the Allstate games, I heard three gunshots,” James D. Jackson told KFOR. “Kids were running eastbound. As I stepped out, I heard screams and I saw a kid lying on the floor.” 

According to police, it started with an argument near Harkins Theatre between two groups of people. 

“We’ve got one victim that was hit with a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to a hospital,” Capt. Rod Strecker, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. 

Now, investigators say they are asking for the public’s help identifying a group who might know something about the shooting.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300. 

