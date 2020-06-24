Police asking public for help in finding man wanted in connection to 15-year-old’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City police are still looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old earlier this month.

On June 10, 15-year-old Xzavion Delton, was found dead in a ravine at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Xzavion Delton

Two men, Leon Granger and Latrell Nelson, are facing charges for Delton’s murder.

Granger has been arrested, and an arrest warrant was issued for Nelson.

According to court documents, that night, “numerous juveniles had been in the Raindance Apartment complex” near N.W. 122nd and Penn and “were breaking into vehicles in the parking lots.”

At one point, Granger and Nelson came out of an apartment and “yelled at them for breaking into their truck and then fired numerous gunshots at them.”

The documents go on to say, “while running away, one of the juveniles had dropped an imitation firearm.”

They then called Delton, one of their friends, and asked him to pick them up.

When Delton got there, he began searching for the gun. That’s when the two suspects allegedly shot him.

According to the documents, Delton took off running after being hit by the bullets and eventually collapsed, dying in the ravine.

On Monday, police announced they are still looking for Nelson.

Latrell Nelson

Granger remains in the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Leon Granger

If you know Nelson’s whereabouts, call 911.