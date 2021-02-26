Police body cam video released in shooting of homeless, mentally ill black man wielding knife

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police body camera video was released Friday afternoon showing the police shooting of a homeless, mentally ill black man who was wielding a knife in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Sixty-year-old Bennie Edwards was shot to death near Pennsylvania Avenue and Hefner Road. The dash and body camera video came just one day after one of the officers involved in the shooting was charged with manslaughter by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Bennie Edwards

A total of six shots were fired. The video shows that three of them were fired as Edwards ran toward an officer with a knife in his hand. The other three shots were fired into Edwards’s back as he ran away.

There were four videos released. Three of them show the perspective of three different officers. The fourth video is a dash cam video from one of their vehicles. The full sequence of events of the incident unfold in the video about two and a half months after it happened.

“The officers, they had no choice,” said Capt. Dan Stewart with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “They were forced to discharge their weapons.”

“I’m tired of these police officers that are supposed to protect and serve,” said Edwards’ niece, Ameerah Gaines. “They feel like they have a badge and they can take lives. They could have went about that a whole different way.”

Bennie Edwards, a homeless man, was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police outside a strip of businesses. Officers say he was armed with a knife, but Edwards’ relatives say he suffered from a mental illness and was scared.

Police were called to a Northwest Oklahoma City pawn shop over reports of a man bothering customers. The situation quickly escalated once officers realized Edwards was armed with a knife. The sequence of events played out as follows.

“Drop the knife!” Sgt. Clifford Holman said after he arrived on scene, holding a Taser.

Michael Smith, another officer at the scene, also deployed pepper spray after Holman tased Edwards.

“Hey, shoot him!” Holman yelled as Edwards ran toward Officer Keith Duroy and Michael Smith.

At this point Duroy fired three shots at Edwards. Edwards took a hard turn and started running away from all the officers on scene.

An officer opens fire at Bennie Edwards as he runs away from officers.

“Shots fired, subject down,” Holman said after firing three shots at Edwards as he ran away.

Of the six shots fired, Edwards was hit by five of them. However, he was then put in handcuffs. It would be another four minutes before they checked for a pulse and attempted CPR.

On Thursday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged Holman with manslaughter.

Holman is a 7-year veteran of the force and a major in the Army National Guard. In the charging documents, Prater described Holman’s actions as “unnecessary” and “without justifiable cause.”

“It was happening very fast,” Stewart said. “Stress level was extremely high; you know, they did what they felt like they had to do at the time.”

“We can’t bring Bennie back, but we can change how the Bennie’s going forward are addressed,” said Tasia Mendiola, a therapist in Oklahoma.

“When does it stop?” said Austin Mack, a protestor who arrived on scene shortly after Edwards was shot. “When do we get justice?”

Edwards’s body remained in the parking lot uncovered for hours after his death. Protestors gathered around the area shortly after. Holman was the only officer charged in the incident.

One of the officers was injured during the shooting, however, it wasn’t by bullets or Edwards’ knife. Instead, the footage appears to show him trip over his foot, possibly spraining an ankle.