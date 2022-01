OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car on Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a car on fire in the 1800 block of Belle Isle.

Investigators soon realized a body was located inside the burning vehicle.

So far, no other information is being released.

A crew is headed to the scene to bring us more information.