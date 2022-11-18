NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine what caused a man’s death after his body was found in Norman.

On Thursday morning, officers with the Norman Police Department responded to the intersection of Classen Blvd. and Boyd St.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators found the body of a deceased man in a nearby ditch.

At this point, authorities say they do not know the victim’s identity.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy and determine the man’s cause and manner of death.