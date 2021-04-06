Police: Bones discovered in Shawnee identified as missing Oklahoma man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the search for a missing man has come to a tragic end.

The quiet wooded area just south of the intersection of Independence Street and Brangus Road in Shawnee turned into a crime scene late last month.

Investigators say a man was walking in the wooded area on March 15 and spotted bones nearby.

“We can confirm it’s human bones,” said Cpl. Vivian Lozano, with the Shawnee Police Department.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Now, officials have identified the victim as John Ayers, who was reported missing in 2015.

Officials say the medical examiner is still investigating the victim’s manner of death.

