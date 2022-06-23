STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater are investigating a break-in at a Dollar General store, even though nothing was taken.

Around 2:30 a.m. on June 22, officers with the Stillwater Police Department were called to the Dollar General store, located in the 1600 block of N. Cimarron Plaza, for a commercial alarm.

When the initial officer arrived, he noticed that the front glass door had been broken.

Authorities found a large piece of concrete inside the business that was used to break the door.

The store manager came to the store and found that nothing was missing.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects breaking the lower half of the door and attempting to break the locked case where the tobacco products are kept.

However, they couldn’t get to the products.

The store’s automatic lights came on, which caused both of the suspects to run from the store.

If you have any information on the case, call the Stillwater Police Department’s tipline at (405) 742-8327.