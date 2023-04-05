PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly couple narrowly avoided being injured when a bullet came through their window in Pauls Valley.

Around 9:40 p.m. on April 3, officers with the Pauls Valley Police Department were called to an area near 800 E. Grant Ave. on a reported shooting.

Dispatchers learned that two vehicles were chasing each other, and multiple gunshots were heard.

Investigators say a pickup truck appeared to have been chasing an SUV through the EZ Mart parking lot.

When the vehicles came to a stop, the driver of the SUV allegedly began shooting at the pickup truck.

Officers say during the shooting, a bullet passed through the front room windows of an elderly couple’s home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Donte Lamont Pierce on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.