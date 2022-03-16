Warning: The video in this article contains intense, graphic footage of a police shootout in which an officer was shot and a suspect was killed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting investigation.

Crasteven Wilson, 23, was shot and killed by responding officer Bryce Sheehan on March 2, 2022.

Sheehan was responding to a disturbance call when he was shot in the leg by Wilson in the area of SE Emco.

An official with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR the bullets were so close to the officer’s face that they left gunpowder burns.

An OKCPD video still of Crasteven Wilson as he aims a gun at officer Bryce Sheehan during a shootout.

The officer returned fire, hitting Wilson multiple times.

KFOR spoke to a woman and her child who claim their family member had an encounter with Wilson before police were called.

WARNING: The video below is graphic.

“All of sudden, I hear arguing, and then my dad walks in, and he’s like, ‘Well, he has a gun,’” said Olivia Armstrong.

Sheehan could be seen on video applying his tourniquet after the shooting before transport to the hospital.

The newly released bodycam footage showed Wilson attempting to flee the scene in the officer’s patrol vehicle. However, when he couldn’t drive away in the car, he tried to flee the scene on foot.

Wilson was found a short time later lying in the backyard of a home. Officers rendered aid, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sheehan has been an Oklahoma City police officer for three years. The night of the shooting, he was treated for his injuries at the hospital. Sheehan has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.