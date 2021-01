OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a restaurant in Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance photos of a man who broke into a restaurant in the 3600 block of N. May.

Investigators say the alleged suspect broke into the restaurant through a drive-thru window. Once inside, he stole from the business.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.