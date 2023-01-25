OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer is on paid administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a carjacking investigation Tuesday afternoon at a metro apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

OKCPD officials say it all started around 12:30 p.m. at The Reserve at West 10th apartment complex when officers began investigating reports of a vehicle in the parking lot that matched the description of a car involved in a prior carjacking.

When investigators approached the vehicle, several suspects ran from the car.

“The vehicle was occupied several times when the officers tried to give commands to the occupants of the vehicle [but] the occupants all ran from the vehicle and fled, tried to flee from the officers,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody quickly while two others took off toward a creek in the back of the complex, according to authorities.

OKCPD says during the pursuit of those suspects, one officer discharged a firearm after one suspect “presented a threat.”

“That officer discharged his firearm towards that suspect. The suspect was not hit, and the officer was not injured either,” said Littlejohn.

No one was hurt during the incident, but authorities say one suspect was hit by a less-lethal impact round in the arm and another was bitten by an OKCPD K-9.

Officials also say multiple firearms were also found in the vicinity where the suspects fled.

The officer that discharged the gun is on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Four of the five suspects are now in custody, but neither were immediately identified by police due to the investigation; they could face a range of charges depending on their ages and prior criminal convictions, including the carjacking and possession of a firearm.

Littlejohn said the officer that discharged their weapon will be on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

We’re still trying to gather a bunch of information regarding the the carjacking and the suspects involved in and possibly the person that did get away at this time.