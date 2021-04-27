Police: Charges filed against teenager arrested for Oklahoma man’s murder

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a teenager is facing charges connected to a man’s death earlier this year.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 17, officers with the Edmond Police Department were called to a ‘trouble unknown’ call at a duplex near Second Street and Bryant Ave.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Eddie Beesley, Jr. with multiple stab wounds to his torso and neck.

Although first responders attempted to save his life, Beesley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested a 16-year-old male at the scene.

A couple of weeks later, detectives arrested 39-year-old Crystal Nichols. Nichols was at the home at the time of the stabbing, and told police that she brought the teen to the house that night.

On Tuesday, Edmond officials announced that their investigation is now finished.

Authorities say they presented charges to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office on Nichols and the 16-year-old male.

Officials say the juvenile is being charged with second-degree murder, but the district attorney declined to file charges against Nichols.