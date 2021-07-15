Police chase across Oklahoma City metro area leads to hostage situation at Oklahoma City nail salon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect who allegedly ignited a hostage situation in an Oklahoma City nail salon following a police pursuit on Thursday evening is in custody.

Oklahoma City police arrested the suspect at Foxy Nails in the 1000 block of Northeast 23rd Street.

Officials said over police traffic radio that the suspect was armed and officers were trying to determine how many hostages were in the building.

The suspect led Oklahoma City and Midwest City officers, as well as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, in a chase. The suspect ended up at Foxy Nails following the chase.

Police said that the suspect was arrested.

There were no injuries reported.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report