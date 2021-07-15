Police chase across Oklahoma City metro area leads to hostage situation at Oklahoma City nail salon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect who allegedly ignited a hostage situation in an Oklahoma City nail salon following a police pursuit on Thursday evening is in custody.

Oklahoma City police arrested the suspect at Foxy Nails in the 1000 block of Northeast 23rd Street.

Officials said over police traffic radio that the suspect was armed and officers were trying to determine how many hostages were in the building.

The suspect led Oklahoma City and Midwest City officers, as well as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, in a chase. The suspect ended up at Foxy Nails following the chase.

Police said that the suspect was arrested.

There were no injuries reported.

No further details are available at this time.