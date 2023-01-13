OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say a chase that started in Oklahoma City at Portland and Reno has ended with the suspect in custody.

Police have confirmed that the pursuit started at the OnCue at NW 10th and Portland when a police officer confronted a man stealing from the store.

Officials say the suspect got into his car and tried to run the officer over when the pursuit began.

Numerous police units attempted to pull over the suspect in a blue Honda throughout the OKC metro with speeds reaching over 80 mph. The suspect’s car eventually crashed and rolled in the 6700 block of S. Eastern.

The aftermath of the incident is under investigation with the suspect being transported to an area hospital.

This story is developing.