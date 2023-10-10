SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — A wild police chase ended in a violent crash and a woman in handcuffs. Shawnee Police say two innocent people were hurt in the wreck. One of them is currently in critical condition.

On October 3, Shawnee police attempted to stop Cory Joyce Burns knowing she had several felony warrants. That’s when Burns took off with a passenger inside.

“She was speeding on North Harrison. The speed limit is 35. She ran the two lights prior to the 45th which she also ran the light at 45th and I-40 causing her to strike the vehicle that had the green light to turn onto the on ramp,” said Vivian Lozano, Corporal and PIO for Shawnee Police.

Shawnee Police say Burns was involved in a motorcycle pursuit the night before the crash, but she got away.

“The officers tried to pull over the motorcycle. She ended up getting off the motorcycle and left the scene and the next day she was identified… That’s when our officers attempted a traffic stop,” said Lozano.

As the police tried pulling her over, she wouldn’t stop. That led to a short chase on Harrison Street in Shawnee, but it ended when Burns crashed into another car near the on-ramp to I-40 in Shawnee.

Police described the crash as violent.

“It was a pretty bad crash,” said Lozano.

All three people involved, Burns, her passenger and the driver of the other car were taken to OU Hospital.

“As of right now the driver’s passenger is in critical condition and the driver of the other vehicle is stable,” said Lozano.

Almost a week after being in the hospital, Burns left the hospital but was not authorized to leave.

“We were notified, and our officers were able to locate her in Maud with the assistance of Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Maud PD, she was taken into custody without incident,” said Lozano.

Burns was arrested for the felony warrants out of Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties.

The Shawnee Police Department says the incident is still under investigation. Burns will be facing other charges from Shawnee Police, but those have not been filed yet.