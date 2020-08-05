Police: Chase ends with stolen vehicle crashing into creek

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken into custody after a chase ended with a stolen truck crashing into an Oklahoma City creek.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a truck that was reported as stolen near S.W. 15th and Portland.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before crashing into a creek.

One of the alleged suspects had to be rescued from the wreckage, while the other was able to get out before police arrived.

Both people were taken into custody.

Investigators say they discovered drugs inside the vehicle.

