OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man has been arrested after fleeing an attempted traffic stop and leading police on a chase in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers attempted to pull a male suspect over for a traffic stop near SW 15th and Westwood when he fled, striking one of the police cars in the process.

According to police, it took several tactical vehicle interventions (TVIs) to disable the suspect’s vehicle. The chase ended with police taking the suspect into custody just north of I-40 on Exchange Avenue.

EMSA and the Oklahoma City Fire Department were also reportedly at the scene

No other details about the events leading up to the attempted stop or the suspect’s condition are available at this time.