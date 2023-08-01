OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police pursuit ended in an arrest on Monday afternoon near Quail Springs mall. Oklahoma City Police said it started around 3pm and the truck was stolen from Texas.

“Officers were actually just driving down the highway and they got behind his vehicle and they ran the tag on the vehicle and attack, came back to a stolen vehicle and they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. And he wouldn’t and he would not stop for officers,” said LT. Robert Allen, with OKC Police.

Several minutes later, there was another attempt to stop the suspect, who’s been identified as 31-year-old Lance Miller.

When officers finally stopped Miller, police said he was drinking a beer and didn’t say anything to officers before they took him out of the truck.

“Officers were giving him commands to exit the vehicle and officers went through several different plans. And officers felt at that time it was necessary. To just go ahead extracting from the vehicle,” said Allen.

The chase ended near Pennsylvania and 138th. Some shoppers who saw the arrest said they were watching News 4 at a nearby store when they realized the pursuit was near them and drove over to see it.

Oklahoma City Police said Miller, for the most part, was driving the speed limit, but they were still cautious during the pursuit.

“Yeah, we definitely have to take precautions, especially at this time of day with the amount of traffic. We have certain rules in place that allow these pursuits to end safely,” said Allen.