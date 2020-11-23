Police: Chase suspect crashes truck in southwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say a truck crashed into a home in southwest Oklahoma City after leading officers on a police chase.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police say they were involved in a pursuit with a driver near S.W. 29th and Robinson.

The officers lost track of the driver and started looking for the suspect’s vehicle in nearby neighborhoods.

As they searched for that suspect, they stumbled upon the suspect’s truck, which had crashed into a home near S.W. 44th and Santa Fe.

However, the driver was nowhere to be found.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

