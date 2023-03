OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect was arrested after he allegedly led police on a wild chase late Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, an Oklahoma City police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop.

However, the suspect refused to pull over and led officers on a chase.

Investigators say the driver hit a patrol car and crashed near I-40 and Rockwell Ave.

Fortunately, no one was injured.