Police Chief: Midwest City man shot, killed while battering woman; stepson intervened, fired fatal shot

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City man is dead after his stepson allegedly shot him Friday afternoon. The city’s police chief said the man was beating on a woman when he was shot.

Midwest City Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of Northrop.

Police Chief Brandon Clabes said the shooting is being investigated and, so far, officers learned that a man at that address was beating a woman. He said the man’s stepson intervened and shot the man.

No further details were released.

Additional information will be added to this story once it becomes available.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter