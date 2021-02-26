Police Chief: Midwest City man shot, killed while battering woman; stepson intervened, fired fatal shot

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City man is dead after his stepson allegedly shot him Friday afternoon. The city’s police chief said the man was beating on a woman when he was shot.

Midwest City Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of Northrop.

Police Chief Brandon Clabes said the shooting is being investigated and, so far, officers learned that a man at that address was beating a woman. He said the man’s stepson intervened and shot the man.

No further details were released.

Additional information will be added to this story once it becomes available.