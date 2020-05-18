Police clock motorist going 146 mph in Oklahoma City; officers ask drivers to slow down

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After clocking speeds as fast as 146 miles per hour on our roadways, law enforcement officers from across the state are issuing a warning to drivers.

Just last month, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol warned drivers to slow down.

Now, other agencies are expressing their concern as well, with one trooper calling it like the “Wild West.”

On city streets and highways in Oklahoma City, police are reporting speeds of 109, 125, and even 146 miles per hour.

“That one was on a sport bike actually so they can reach those speeds,” said Sgt. Brad Gilmore, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Gilmore says the bike was going in the opposite direction of the officer and they did not try to stop it.

“Because when that happens, we’re putting a lot of lives in danger,” he said. “The public’s, our officers, and it’s just not worth it.”

Over the weekend, one Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper took to Facebook saying, “COVID-19 has made this the Wild West.” Featured in the post was a $399 ticket for a driver going 101 miles per hour without a license.

Officials stress that it’s not a new problem.

Just last month, OHP spoke to KFOR about the excessive speeds troopers have seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maybe they’re thinking that maybe our troopers won’t stop them but our troopers have and they’ve always had the discretion to take enforcement action whenever they make a vehicle stop,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

In Tulsa, police pulled over a 17-year-old going 101 miles per hour.

No matter where in the state, law enforcement officers are pleading to drivers to slow down and recognize the consequences for yourself and everyone else on the road.

“When somebody, whenever they’re on a motorcycle, in a vehicle, whatever, when they decide to drive at unsafe speeds, usually those are pretty catastrophic,” said Gilmore.

Officers say if you see someone reaching excessive speeds, the safest thing you can do is get out of the way, adding that if you call them, the motorist will likely be long gone before they get out there.