OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City restaurant is feeling the heat after the property was raided by law enforcement.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Alcohol Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission raided Lucky Zhang Seafood Restaurant, located near N.W. 23rd and Classen.

Authorities say they began investigating the case in November after receiving a tip about Lucky Zhangs staying open past 2 a.m., which is illegal if the business has a license to sell alcohol.

“There were items of, evidentiary items inside that were illegal in nature such as drug paraphernalia. Several people have been arrested,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The ABLE Commission says it is moving forward with administrative action, but they have not released the details.