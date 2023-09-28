NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect remains on the loose after shooting someone near Western and Wilshire on Wednesday evening, according to police.

“I was shocked honestly, this is a safe and calm area,” said Maria, who lives a few houses from the shooting. “This is a good neighborhood. It’s nice to walk, even in the evening. I don’t worry when I go out at all.”

Nichols Hills Police say around 6:30 p.m., a person pulled out a gun and shot another at the Bank of America ATM. After a bullet hit the victim in the leg the suspect took off.

When KFOR got to the scene, there was a blood-soaked boot in the parking lot near the ATM. It appeared that a person was shot at the machine and made their way to the lot to wait for help in a vehicle.

“This is a relatively safe, friendly, and welcoming shopping center,” said Maggie, who works at The Oil Tree, steps away from where the shooting happened.

She said that the business opens until 5 p.m. most days so they were not likely around at the time of the shooting.

“I’ve worked here for about five years and I’ve never heard of that (a shooting) happening honestly,” said Ian who also works at The Oil Tree.

Workers at a different nearby business told KFOR off-camera that they saw a man in a hoodie banging on their glass and trying to open their doors after they had closed.

Police could not corroborate that story when asked about it. KFOR also asked officials for body camera footage or surveillance video but they said that because it is an open investigation they could not.

“I don’t believe it at all, I was shocked,” said Maria. She and her husband Dan have lived in the Nichols Hills neighborhood across the street for around 40 years.

“The police are always patrolling,” said Dan.

On Wednesday night, officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department along with Nichols Hills Police were working the scene. While KFOR was at the shopping center Thursday there were what looked to be detectives speaking with businesses.

The Oil Tree has been a well-known business in the center for around six years and workers say they haven’t seen an incident like this at all.

N Western Ave and W Wilshire Blvd. Photo courtesy KFOR.

“All of the owners here are extremely nice and will talk to each other if anything happens,” said Maggie. “If the police have ever had to be called, they have been extremely quick and the situation ended fast.”

Officials said that by Thursday afternoon the victim involved was released from the hospital. However, the suspect involved was still on the street.

Police said that they needed help trying to find him as the only information they had so far was that it was a white man.

If you were in the shopping center around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, driving near the area around Western and Wilshire, or have any information relevant to the investigation, call Nichols Hills Police at 405-843-5672.