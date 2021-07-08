Police continue to investigate double homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I hear one shot go off, and it pauses, and then I hear 5 more shots go off,” said Nasir Moss who lives nearby. 

The sound of gunfire filled the Arden Park Apartments on the northwest side of the metro Wednesday evening. 

“Why are there a lot of police where we live at? And I went outside and was like ‘I think somebody got shot,'” said Moss. 

Oklahoma City Police rushed to the scene and quickly set up a perimeter. 

“They saw the body laid down, it was still there,” said Moss. 

“When officers arrived, they located two deceased males, one outside, one inside an apartment,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OKCPD. 

The victims were identified Thursday as Alex Garcia and Eddie Ferreria. 

Police say some sort of fight happened between the two victims and Eddie’s sister, Elizette. 

Elizette Ferreria is now in the Oklahoma County Jail facing one charge of first-degree murder. 

“At this time, I really, through the investigation, I don’t want to give specifics on how everything unfolded,” said Sgt. Quirk. 

If you have any information, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

