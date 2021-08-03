Police continuing search for answers in 17-year-old’s disappearance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for the body of a 17-year-old girl who was believed to have been killed after attending a party.

Yvonne Turner, the mother of 17-year-old Hailey Gonzalez, last saw her daughter alive on the Fourth of July holiday.

According to Turner, Gonzalez told her she was headed to the lake that day.

“She gave me a hug and a kiss and said I love you,” Turner said. “That was it. That was the last that I heard or seen from her.”

Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death and disappearance Gonzalez.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bonilla-Lopez Facetimed a witness to ask for his assistance in dumping a body.

During the Facetime, he showed the witness “a female bleeding from the head in his front passenger seat.”

The witness told Bonilla-Lopez to take her to the hospital, but he refused, saying “he didn’t want to or he would go to prison.”

Investigators interviewed Bonilla-Lopez and he told them Gonzalez was at his residence and had been shot.

Detectives say Bonilla-Lopez admitted he Facetimed the witness while “the victim was still alive but severely injured.”

Bonilla-Lopez also told investigators that he drove Gonzalez to another location to have someone else dispose of her body.

After the second person returned, Bonilla-Lopez says he cleaned up his vehicle and called the witness back to tell him he took care of the body.

Her body has not been found.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are still searching for Gonzalez.

On Tuesday, authorities said they were planning to search near Lake Overholser for Gonzalez.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or can help with the investigation, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.