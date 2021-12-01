Police department in McClain County warns about bait & switch scam in shopping mall parking lots

Graphic credit: Norman Police Department

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Purcell Police Department officials are warning community members about a bait and switch scam that they say is happening in business parking lots.

“The old bait & switch scam is back in local Purcell shopping mall parking lots,” police officials said on social media.

A community member paid $400 cash for a “new” television and sound equipment, but had actually purchased a sealed box containing a particle board TV prop, officials said.

“The scammers talk a good narrative and convince unwary citizens to fall for this,” Purcell police said. “Keep in mind, if it sounds too good to be true, it most probably is.”

Purcell’s city ordinance states that it is illegal to peddle goods and services outside an established business.

Officials ask community members to report such violations by calling the Police Department’s non-emergency phone number, (405) 527-4600.

