TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chief of the Tulsa Police Department gave a detailed timeline of events that explains the relationship between Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims from Wednesday’s mass shooting, and Michael Louis, the suspect.

Dr. Preston Phillips. Image courtesy St. Francis Hospital System

Tulsa Chief of Police Wendell Franklin said that on May 19, Louis went in to see Dr. Phillips for a back surgery. Louis was released from the hospital on May 24.

In the days following his release, Louis made calls to Dr. Phillips, claiming he had continued back pain and that he needed more treatment.

When police were asked if Louis was seeking more opioids, Chief Franklin and St. Francis staff were not able to give a definitive answer.

Chief Franklin did confirm that Louis legally purchased the AR-15 used in the shooting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, hours before the attack.

Police said Louis entered through the second-floor garage, the same floor Dr. Phillips had his office.

Michael Louis

At the scene, there was a note found on the suspect’s body. It explained Louis’ intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone else that got in his way.

“He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” said Wendell Franklin, Tulsa Chief of Police.

Wednesday afternoon, three other people were gunned down by Louis.

The victims were Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, a receptionist, and William Love, a patient.

Love was rushed to the emergency room where he later died.

“The family of Mr. Love, I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you,” said Dr. Ryan Parker, Associate Chief Medical Officer. “We are grieving with you.”

(L-R) Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and patron William Love

Chief Franklin described how quickly police arrived on scene and entered the building.

It took within four minutes of the first 9-1-1 call for officers to enter the first floor. Once inside they approached the second floor and identified themselves. That is when they heard what is assumed as the final shot, the one with which Louis took his own life.

The scene of an active shooter situation at the Natalie Building, which is part of St. Francis Hospital, in Tulsa. Photo from Tulsa Police Department.

Chief Franklin praised his officers for their response. He said they did not hesitate to enter the building and search for the shooter.

“We have all trained together. We’ve all worked together. We know each other’s tendencies through that work. So when we get that call, we are going to disregard any safety measures that we might have for selves, and we are going to go in the building to deal with the threat. Our philosophy is we will stop the threat and we will do that by any means necessary,” said Chief Franklin.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of St. Francis, could hardly fathom the realization that this was a premeditated attack on Dr. Phillips.

“Dr. Phillips was the consummate gentleman. He was — he is — a man that we should all strive to emulate. And…of everybody…you know, the fact that some…individual…would go after Dr. Phillips is mind blowing,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of St. Francis Hospital.