OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — It was a bizarre and graphic scene in south Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon, as a bloody mess was discovered on the street near Bryant and I-240.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew overheard as police blocked off the area while awaiting an environmental crew to assess the damage.

Officers told a KFOR crew arriving on the scene that they spotted it while on patrol.

An environmental crew with the state showed up to assess the mess and said they believe it’s animal waste because the spinal cord in the matter “was too big to be human”.

Boomer Environmental, an emergency response company, was soon called in to clean up the aftermath.

It’s still unclear where the mess came from, but Oklahoma City Police and the City of Oklahoma City said they are working to figure it out.