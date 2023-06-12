TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A disturbance between neighbors took a deadly turn in Tulsa.

Around 10:30 a.m. on June 11, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of N. Toledo Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of Blake Williams in the backyard of a home.

Investigators say the incident began when the homeowner was doing yard work in the front yard and was approached by Williams.

After he reportedly became aggressive, the homeowner said he asked Williams to leave.

Eventually, Williams cornered the homeowner in the garage and allegedly began attacking him with lawn trimming shears.

At one point, the homeowner got away from Williams and grabbed his gun.

Officials say Williams started to walk away, but then ran at the homeowner. That’s when the homeowner shot him.

So far, no arrests have been made.