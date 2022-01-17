Police: Drive-by shooting suspects shot at home with children inside

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a suspect started shooting at a house in Oklahoma City.

On Jan. 7, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 8700 block of Pikes Peak Rd., near N. County Line and Britton Rd.

Investigators say someone fired several rounds into a house with children inside on two separate occasions.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Now, police have released surveillance footage of the shooting in hopes of generating leads in the case.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

