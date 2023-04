OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement agencies across the metro continue to crack down on speeders in an attempt to make the streets a bit safer.

Recently, a sergeant with the Oklahoma City Police Department stopped a driver going 55 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Officials say the traffic stop occurred along Council Rd., near Wiley Post Airport.

The posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour, but the driver was caught going 100 miles per hour.