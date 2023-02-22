TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – While you may be rushing to your destination, police officers are warning drivers to pay attention in school zones.

On Wednesday, officials with the Tulsa Police Department say a driver in a sports car was caught speeding in a school zone.

As a traffic officer was patrolling at 66th and Mingo, the convertible was reportedly caught going 67 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour school zone.

The officer said it was the “fastest he’s ever stopped a driver speeding in a school zone.”