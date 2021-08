OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting someone on a bicycle.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a hit-and-run crash near N.W. 15th and Miller Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a man and a child on a bicycle were hit by a car in the area.

The driver fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the child is expected to be OK.