Police: Driver refuses to pull over for officers, crashes into drainage ditch

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase overnight sent a car into a drainage ditch, but that still didn’t stop the alleged suspect.

Early Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City police say officers attempted to pull over a car along I-40 for an issue with its lights.

However, the driver refused to stop.

Instead, the driver sped up and veered straight into a drainage ditch near I-40 and Rockwell.

The two people inside the vehicle got out and attempted to run away on foot, but they were quickly taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter