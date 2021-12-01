Police: Driver refuses to pull over for officers, crashes into drainage ditch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase overnight sent a car into a drainage ditch, but that still didn’t stop the alleged suspect.

Early Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City police say officers attempted to pull over a car along I-40 for an issue with its lights.

However, the driver refused to stop.

Instead, the driver sped up and veered straight into a drainage ditch near I-40 and Rockwell.

The two people inside the vehicle got out and attempted to run away on foot, but they were quickly taken into custody.