EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Edmond are searching for a driver who is responsible for cutting off power to hundreds of Edmond residents.

Authorities say the lights went out on Monday when a dump truck driver hit several power lines near 33rd and Rankin.

The driver did not stay on the scene.

At this point, investigators say they are searching for the driver, who may face charges of leaving the scene of an accident.