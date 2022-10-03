OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is still fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.

Police said Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was assisting with a pursuit involving a suspected drunk driver who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond.

Authorities say the incident started as a reckless driver call that turned into a pursuit when the suspect abruptly made a U-turn and hit the officer head-on.

Police say 24-year-old Garrett Trammell was driving erratically and caused a string of wrecks throughout the city. They say he eventually led police on a chase that crossed into Oklahoma City limits.

Investigators told KFOR that at some point during the pursuit, Trammell drove towards Sgt. Wells, who shot at the suspect before he was hit head-on as Trammel tried to make a U-turn.

“And that’s when he collided with our motorcycle officer. Our motorcycle officer was thrown into the ditch on the east side of the road,” said Emily Ward, spokesperson for Edmond Police Department.

Sgt. Wells was rushed to a local hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.

“We wish we had a more encouraging update on Sgt. Wells, but at this time Joe’s doctors continue to categorize his condition as critically injured and on maximum life support. On a personal note, we want to say how grateful we are for the incredible staff at OU Medical Center. Not only for the exemplary level of care that Joe has received, but for the love and compassion they have shown to Joe’s loved ones during this terrible time. Please continue to keep Joe, his family, and his medical team in your prayers. Many of you have asked if there is a donation fund for his family. We are currently working with a local bank, and will share that information as soon as possible,” the Edmond Police Department posted on Facebook.

This accident comes just two months after a crash claimed the life of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson.