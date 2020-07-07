Police: Elderly woman drowns in swimming pool

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An elderly woman drowned in a swimming pool in southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning, police say.
Police responded to the scene near S.W. 15th and Morgan Road around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to officials, a man came home from Walmart and found his 80-year-old mother not breathing in the swimming pool.
The incident remains under investigation.
Latest stories:
- Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 7-year-old girl
- Petition calls on OU officials to change ‘Safe and Resilient’ return to campus plan
- Caesars Entertainment: Not wearing a mask grounds for ‘termination’
- Husband admits shooting man found in bedroom with wife hours after they separated
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus