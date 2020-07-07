Police: Elderly woman drowns in swimming pool

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An elderly woman drowned in a swimming pool in southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning, police say.

Police responded to the scene near S.W. 15th and Morgan Road around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials, a man came home from Walmart and found his 80-year-old mother not breathing in the swimming pool.

The incident remains under investigation.

