EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say an elderly woman was recently robbed and assaulted at the Walmart on West Danforth Rd in Edmond.

Body camera footage provided to KFOR by Edmond Police show the woman lying on a stretcher as emergency responders attempt to help her.

In the video the woman is visibly shaken and confused, with a large gash on her head.

The front of her shirt is also covered in blood.

It didn’t take police long to identify the suspect.

“The victim had stated that somebody had stolen her purse [and] after reviewing security cameras, they were ultimately able to identify a store employee,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police.

After speaking with store personnel and reviewing the security cameras, officers were able to stop Latrayia Johnson as she was attempting to leave the store.

In an interview with officers, Johnson told police she was trying to help the woman in the store.

Instead, the woman took her phone and would not give it back.

Police say the footage from the security camera tells a different story.

“One of the biggest things is when she walks out of the bathroom with the victim, you can actually see her pull her phone out of her vest pocket,” Ward said, adding that Johnson shared multiple versions of what happened with police.

Ward said investigators believe the 83-year-old woman was targeted because of her age.

“It appears from our end, from our just our preliminary investigation [that] she had targeted this elderly woman [to get ] what was ever a value out of her purse. And unfortunately, our victim was injured. And, you know, that’s could be anybody’s parent or grandparent.”

Ward said the woman was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

In an email, a Walmart representative said Johnson has been fired and they’re assisting with the investigation:

We want all of our customers to have a safe and pleasant shopping experience in our stores. The associate involved has been terminated, and we continue to assist law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. Kelsey Bohl, Senior Manager, Walmart Media Relations

Johnson was charged with First-Degree Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery.