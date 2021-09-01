Police: Enid man says he shot his 78-year-old mother to ‘put her out of her misery’

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is behind bars, accused of shooting his own mother. An Enid Police Department report revealed the details of what happened early Wednesday in Enid.

Fifty-year-old Glen Gragg is being charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

KFOR obtained the 911 call that was made around midnight Wednesday.

“I tried to kill my mother,” Gragg told a 911 dispatcher, as his 78-year-old mother shrieked in the background. “I shot her in the head and the stomach…she’s walking around with blood all over her.”

In agony, the mother could be heard nearby demanding answers from her son.

“Why would you do such a thing?” she yelled. “Why did you do this? Why?”

Glen Gragg

According to the Enid Police Department incident report, officers arrived on scene at the 1900 block of West Walnut Avenue to find the mother “covered in blood, naked and was sitting in a chair in the living room.”

Gragg told officers “that he drank a ‘big bottle’ of whiskey ‘throughout the day.'”

When they asked him why he shot his mother, he said, “I was trying to put her out of her misery.”

He also said, “she’s going insane” and told officers his dad was in the hospital and his mother “thinks that his dad can get back home from the hospital, but…he did not have any way of getting his father back into the house.”

When asked what the mother was “doing to make him think she was insane,” he said she “‘doesn’t understand’ that he is unable to bring his father home.”

Gragg said he “just snapped” and shot his mother while she slept in bed before calling 911 himself.

“It was a very disturbing phone call for our dispatchers to receive,” said Cass Rains, public relations coordinator for the Enid Police Department. “It’s really hard to make any sense of it.”

Along with police, neighbors are also shaken by the details of what took place.

“It’s kind of scary,” said Melissa Hoffman, who lives two doors away. “You just don’t know what happens in other people’s houses. Driving by, I would see them, the guy out and about doing yard work, taking trash out to the curb, stuff like that. You would never think anything like that would happen.”

Enid Police tell KFOR the mother is in the hospital in stable condition. They’re still confirming exactly how many times she was shot and where on her body she was hit.