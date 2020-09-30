Police evacuate families as fire sparks at Oklahoma City townhomes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two families were forced to evacuate their homes during a fire early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the Ashley Park Townhomes after receiving a call about a fire.

Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers were the first to arrive on the scene.

Police officers were able to wake up the families and evacuate seven adults and eight children from the nearby townhomes.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to quickly control the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Officials say two units were damaged in the fire.

Fire crews say most of the damage was focused on the exterior of the buildings, but there was some minor smoke damage reported inside the homes.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

